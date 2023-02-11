OPEN HOUSE Sunday 2-4 PM. Brand new one level build in Blackwater Run off Rivermont Ave. Live in the heart of the city in this development with three access points to Blackwater Creek Trail. Walk, run or bike to downtown or enjoy local eateries such as Magnolia Foods or Rivermont Pizza. This custom open floor plan features a gorgeous kitchen, island, walk in utility pantry and dining area. The master bedroom offers a cathedral ceiling plus an adjacent spa-like master bath, double vanity, a huge walk in closet and tile shower. The large garage has a mud room entry into the house. Interior photos are of same house plan built by same builder in another community. The finishes are similar but not identical to photos. Estimated completion date is February 25, 2023.