OPEN HOUSE Sunday 2-4 PM. Brand new one level build in Blackwater Run off Rivermont Ave. Live in the heart of the city in this development with three access points to Blackwater Creek Trail. Walk, run or bike to downtown or enjoy local eateries such as Magnolia Foods or Rivermont Pizza. This custom open floor plan features a gorgeous kitchen, island, walk in utility pantry and dining area. The master bedroom offers a cathedral ceiling plus an adjacent spa-like master bath, double vanity, a huge walk in closet and tile shower. The large garage has a mud room entry into the house. Interior photos are of same house plan built by same builder in another community. The finishes are similar but not identical to photos. Estimated completion date is February 25, 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $514,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead Friday in the Amherst County jail.
A Gladys woman was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in connection with the September 2020 death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son…
“I know what Lynchburg has, what Lynchburg needs, and I try to bring another element to eveningwear. I just I put my all into it. And so far i…
Altavista's Juan Thornhill is days away from getting paid. But first, time for yet another Super Bowl.
It's hard to do much better than Juan Thornhill's first four years of professional football.
Last year the University of Richmond removed T.C. Williams' name from its law school.