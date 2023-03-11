Brand new one level build in Blackwater Run off Rivermont Ave. Live in the heart of the city in this development with three access points to Blackwater Creek Trail. Walk, run or bike to downtown or enjoy local eateries such as Magnolia Foods or Rivermont Pizza. This custom open floor plan features a gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, massive island, walk in utility pantry and dining area. The large windows allow for natural light and the wide walk out patio provides a view of the woods. A beautiful fireplace with built ins is a focal point in the living room. The master bedroom offers a cathedral ceiling plus an adjacent spa-like master bath, double vanity, a huge walk in closet and tile shower. The large garage has a mud room entry into the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $514,900
