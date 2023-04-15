Quality-built home with open great room and split bedroom design built by H and S Improvements. The large rocking chair front porch welcomes you into the open living space with foyer, dining room, living room and kitchen with a soaring vaulted ceiling. The living room features a floor to ceiling rock fireplace with gas logs. The large kitchen is accented with showcase glass cabinet doors, plenty of counter space and cabinets, a farmhouse sink, a hooded oven, and a large island with recessed microwave. Large primary bedroom suite with private bath and walk in closet. Entering the oversized two car garage on the main level leads into the hall with separate laundry room and guest half bath. Large covered porch with extra deck space for grilling. The bonuses are the extra garage in the basement, the sod grass in both the front and back yard, and the well landscaped yard. Call for a private showing.