Beautiful new construction on over 1 acre with lots of mature trees. The front and back deck and porch are covered offering tons outdoor living space. The main level master has a sliding glass door walking out to the covered deck. The huge kitchen with a center island offers great entertaining space. There are two more bedrooms and a full bath upstairs with a finished bonus room perfect for a gameroom or rec room. There is approximately 1,400 sq ft below grade for additional space or great storage. The artesian well has over 20 gallons per minute. If you are looking for more space, there are 2 additional wooded lots each over an acre that could be purchased for a total of 3.5 acres. MLS numbers 339811 & 339883
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $525,000
