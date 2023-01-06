Fabulous light-filled Smart home on a cul de sac in Boonsboro! Enjoy the beautiful view of the woods from the screened in porch, decks, and great room. The high-end finishes, well-designed open floor plan, and no maintenance exterior are sure to please discerning buyers. The main floor has a large owner's bedroom suite including a bath with water closet and walk-in closet; second bedroom and hall bath; an ample two car garage, separate laundry room and mud room, plus a zero-step entry and wide doorways. The terrace level consists of third bedroom and full ensuite bath, large den, and entry to the patio from which the owners watch the many birds that frequent the backyard. Unfinished basement includes fabulous air conditioned shop space with deck, plus lots of room for storage. Owners have added many upgrades, which are listed in MLS docbox
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $559,900
