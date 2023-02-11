Effortlessly Luxurious, Infinitely Stylish, Outstandingly Spacious, this sophisticated, modern town home is enveloped in light and comfort providing plenty of space for entertaining, all on one level. Crisp neutral walls, wood floors and high ceilings create a timeless style and reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design, finishes and lifestyle. The generous floor plan encompasses 2 spacious guest bedrooms (use the den as the third BR- now window), 2 luxury bathrooms and a sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to the formal dining room and the welcoming living area with fireplace. The master bedroom, complete with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and spa-like en-suite, ensures you have a private space where you can unwind indoors or outside on the master patio. Separate laundry room tucked away next to the attached 2-car garage. Plenty of attic room for storage. Enjoy peaceful living in Boonsboro Commons! This is the last new home!