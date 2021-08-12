 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $60,000

Calling all investors. This home has potential written all of it. 3 bed 2 full baths. All three bedrooms on the second level leaving the first level solely for entertainment. Come on by and check it out today and see if it is a job for you!

