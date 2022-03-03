Attention Investors!! This house is the perfect investment opportunity if you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a privacy fence that sits on a flat lot. It has off street parking and a new roof 9/2021. It's within minutes of downtown and convenient to both The University of Lynchburg and Liberty University. This home needs TLC and is being sold AS IS. Once updated, this house would be a great family home or rental property.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $60,000
