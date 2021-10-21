3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $64,000

Great Investment property. New roof and replacement windows both in 2006. Large rooms. Off street parking. Upgraded bath.
A beloved local restaurant open for half a century is closing its doors after Saturday night.
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
A Virginia man died Monday, a day after his wife was killed and their eight children were injured when their Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended, state police said.
Woody Watts bills himself as a skeptic, but the lifelong kind — someone who has been looking for signs forever.
MONROE, La. — Malik Willis and a renewed defensive effort helped a stunned Liberty overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.
Lynchburg police on Friday released the name of a man arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Chambers Street.
The victim in a Dearington-area shooting last week is still in critical condition after being shot in the neck and might not make it out alive, an attorney said Monday.
A little rain Saturday could not dampen the festivities of the 50th annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival.
