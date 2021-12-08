 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $675,000

Timeless elegance is found in this Colonial located on sought-after Woodland Avenue! Off-street parking found from the driveway to the two car garage underneath the home, level front yard, fabulous rear yard with extensive patio areas encasing the artist palette shaped in-ground pool! A wonderful entry foyer is flanked by a large living room w/ marble accented fireplace, formal dining with lovely moldings and damask wall coverings, a sun room to enjoy year round with elegant French doors allowing the exterior landscape and lighting into the room. Cozy yet sizeable den opens to kitchen and breakfast area, kitchen was renovated offering 2 built-in dishwashers, 2 sinks, custom cabinetry not to be found in any other home! Both a family and work space to be enjoyed by all! The upper level offers a master suite with sitting room, private bath, while bedrooms 2 & 3 also enjoy private baths. Wonderful closet space for a home of this age! Wood floors, walk up floored attic & full basement.

