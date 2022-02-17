 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $69,900

Location Location Location! Attention Investors! This Investment property is the perfect opportunity if you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on a mostly flat lot that backs up to Younger Park. It's convenient to Liberty University, The University of Lynchburg, Downtown Lynchburg and shopping. Needs TLC and is being sold AS IS. After updates, this home has rental possibilities or would make a great family home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert