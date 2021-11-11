 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $69,900

First home buyers and Investors, this 3br/1.5 bath home on an acre lot in Campbell County is a great investment! Enjoy the beautiful Fall colors that adorn the private lot while sitting on the covered front porch. Inside you'll find a spacious living room and eat-in kitchen with additional counter seating. The split bedroom plan offers a private primary bedroom and full bath on one end and two additional bedrooms and half bath on the other. All appliances convey, including washer and dryer. Lots to love about this cute home, including the great price! Home inspections are welcomed, however, home is being sold As Is''. Come take a look today!

