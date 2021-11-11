First home buyers and Investors, this 3br/1.5 bath home on an acre lot in Campbell County is a great investment! Enjoy the beautiful Fall colors that adorn the private lot while sitting on the covered front porch. Inside you'll find a spacious living room and eat-in kitchen with additional counter seating. The split bedroom plan offers a private primary bedroom and full bath on one end and two additional bedrooms and half bath on the other. All appliances convey, including washer and dryer. Lots to love about this cute home, including the great price! Home inspections are welcomed, however, home is being sold As Is''. Come take a look today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
A former attorney who practiced around Lynchburg — briefly as a criminal prosecutor — was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands from two elderly women she was working for.
The YMCA of Central Virginia announced on Tuesday it has received a $2 million gift from the Schewel-Clark family toward a major renovation of…
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend in which he…
The trophy made its way through the arms of Liberty Christian players until it was finally seized by Gideon Davidson.
- Updated
Nine area football squads are headed to the Virginia High School League playoffs.
After several days of counting write-in votes, the results are in: Two new faces will join the Bedford County School Board.
Bedford woman with gun fatally shot by officers
A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with driving a commercial motor vehicle under the influence and …
Hack and Hew in Wyndhurst has announced it will close its doors permanently at the end of the month.