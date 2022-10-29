Many extras are what you get with this custom built home in beautiful Preserve at Oakwood. Impressive inside and out. EXTRA special brick wrap around porch with lovely swing for relaxing. EXTRA wide double front doors leading to generous foyer. EXTRA large granite island with storage and seating in well equipped kitchen with refrigerator, double oven, gas range, farm sink, and huge pantry. EXTRA room for large dining table in kitchen. Main level master suite is EXTRA nice with double vanities, walk in closet, free standing tub and large tile shower, private entrance to sunroom and deck. Two additional bedrooms on upper level with walk in closets and bead board ceilings. Additional flex room could be EXTRA bedroom. Multiple storage areas. Lovely fenced in landscaped yard, whole house generator. EXTRA wide driveway, private cul-de-sac location.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kevin Brown, the ESPNU play-by-play announcer who called Liberty’s 41-14 bludgeoning of BYU at Williams Stadium, uttered these words once the …
A new artisan bakery focused specifically on European-style pastries has opened in the Lynchburg area.
A North Carolina man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a Bedford County woman, authorities said Friday.
A new seller of women’s and children’s clothing along with accessories and home décor has set up shop off U.S. 221 in Forest.
A felon whose rights are restored can vote, serve on a jury, run for office and become a notary public.
Staring down his senior year, Penn Willman knew he had just one more chance to play a sport he loved.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
A nursing shortage has hit home in Lynchburg, but it’s also a crisis happening all over the country and local health care providers say it was…
Aerie, a women's apparel store, opened Thursday at River Ridge mall.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.