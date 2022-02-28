 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $75,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $75,000

Trailer and Detached Garage convey with the property. Garage has been converted into into living quarters with a kitchen, living room and one bath. Trailer and the house have separate water meters but share one septic. Garage has an old oil changing pit.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert