Many extras are what you get with this custom built home in beautiful Preserve at Oakwood. Impressive inside and out. EXTRA special brick wrap around porch with lovely swing for relaxing. EXTRA wide double front doors leading to generous foyer. EXTRA large granite island with storage and seating in well equipped kitchen with refrigerator, double oven, gas range, farm sink, and huge pantry. EXTRA room for large dining table in kitchen. Main level master suite is EXTRA nice with double vanities, walk in closet, free standing tub and large tile shower, private entrance to sunroom and deck. Two additional bedrooms on upper level with walk in closets and bead board ceilings. Additional flex room could be EXTRA bedroom. Multiple storage areas. Lovely fenced in landscaped yard, whole house generator. EXTRA wide driveway, private cul-de-sac location.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $769,000
