3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $79,900

AMHERST — An Amherst County man was sentenced to 25 years Thursday for second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the November …
A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.
Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.
A man charged with murder in connection with the burned body of a Charlottesville man found alongside a trail in Nelson County is attempting to convince a jury that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
A pedestrian was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening, police said.
BEDFORD — An argument over infidelity preceded an October 2020 stabbing that resulted in a Bedford man’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday in t…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
"I never wanted a kid to have to go through that, if possible. I wanted to wanted to learn as much as I could about it and teach them as much wrestling as I possibly could."
Branding didn’t become a buzzword in Lynchburg until about 2014, said Jawansa Hall, owner of Blackwater Branding. Because of that, he’s spent …
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state funding for school support employees to a proposed loan-rebate program to generate up to $2 billion to replace or modernize obsolete public school buildings.
