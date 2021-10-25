 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $79,900

Great Investment Opportunity! NEW siding, roof and windows. Solid home on quiet street amid other homes that are being renovated. The home has been cleaned out and is ready for rehab. There is a possibility for an additional bedroom on the first floor, making a total of 4 bedrooms. Lovely front porch and shady back yard with off street parking.

