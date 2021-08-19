3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $79,900

Great Location, Large home updated in 2015, main level master and laundry room,200 amp service, great investment or first time home buyer, Roof is newer, siding is newer and HP. Could potentially be a 4 to 5 bedroom! Backyard is like a secret garden with trees hanging and massive shade!
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
Centra Health will be requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the provider announced Monday.
Convictions against a Rustburg woman for committing embezzlement and credit card fraud against an older woman she was taking care of were upheld by an appeals court this week.
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four cases of COVID-19 this week and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure. Students returned to school Wednesday.
The king of rock and roll is getting a festival in Lynchburg this fall, offering a chance to enjoy and celebrate Elvis Presley in the Central Virginia region.
With her strength waning and every breath a struggle, the 30-year-old held her baby daughter long enough for two photos to be snapped.