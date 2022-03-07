3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $86,000

Come check out this updated home in the heart of Lynchburg! New carpet upstairs and fresh paint throughout! This home features a front and rear porch/deck, with a nice backyard for the kids. A metal roof and high quality vinyl tile flooring throughout downstairs. Off street parking in back alley. Heat pump for heat/ac with 200 amp service. Vinyl siding. Comcast high speed internet. City water and sewage and just around the corner from the expressway for easy commuting.