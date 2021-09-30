All main level home offering 3 large bedrooms, 2 full updated bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a large eat in kitchen! This home has a private backyard and is located in a very convenient location just minutes from local Universities, shopping, and major highways. Home sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg-area business leaders say a recently announced effort by President Joe Biden to require vaccines at businesses with 100 or more empl…
A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless driving and felony hit and run in connection with the death of a pedestrian on S…
Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
- Updated
LCA sustained its momentum in the second half for a 35-7 victory over the Bees at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.
New doughnut business opens
RUSTBURG — Brenda Zegarelli walked the halls of her former high school — now Rustburg Middle School — with her granddaughter, Sabrina Zegarell…
A woman has filed a $75 million lawsuit against two Bedford County-based nonprofits and their president, claiming he repeatedly sexually abuse…
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
- Updated
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.