 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,900

Convenient location in Campbell County right off of Suburban Road. Detached 1 car garage and separate shed, 2 year old roof & newer heat pump. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with cozy gas log fireplace and ceiling fans in all the rooms with brand new flooring throughout the home. Covered freshly painted front porch and flat back yard and plenty of parking spaces. Furniture Conveys if buyer wishes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert