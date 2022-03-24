3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900

Cozy 3 Bedroom Ranch on a large .77 acre lot with a big master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a separate formal dining room. Lots of kitchen cabinets with appliances that convey. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Off street parking and a big 6 foot fence in the back yard. Large 25 x 11 patio and an attached storage building. Washer & Dryer may convey with an exceptional offer. Convenient location to Rt 29, 460, & Downtown.