 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900

Cozy 3 Bedroom Ranch on a large .77 acre lot with a big master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a separate formal dining room. Lots of kitchen cabinets with appliances that convey. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Off street parking and a big 6 foot fence in the back yard. Large 25 x 11 patio and an attached storage building. Washer & Dryer may convey with an exceptional offer. Convenient location to Rt 29, 460, & Downtown.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert