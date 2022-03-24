Cozy 3 Bedroom Ranch on a large .77 acre lot with a big master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a separate formal dining room. Lots of kitchen cabinets with appliances that convey. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Off street parking and a big 6 foot fence in the back yard. Large 25 x 11 patio and an attached storage building. Washer & Dryer may convey with an exceptional offer. Convenient location to Rt 29, 460, & Downtown.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Amherst woman was sentenced Monday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to a driving while intoxicat…
A 42-year-old male motorcyclist was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersecti…
A Lynchburg woman was killed and four others are hospitalized from injuries in connection with a shooting in Madison Heights, the Amherst Coun…
"A blessing in disguise': Nelson baseball coach back at helm after life-threatening infection, foot amputation last spring
LOVINGSTON — He played the sport for years. Then, after hanging up his catcher’s gear and bat, and spending about 10 years running an area you…
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Bill Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his adult life living in Lynchburg, set the all-time world record in the equipped bench press in late January. It is a mark that lasted for 36 days.
When Tarsha Joyner opened her bakery business in July 2012, it was just pretend.
'The need will be there for years to come': Lynchburg woman, restaurant raising money for Ukrainian family
A woman who lives in Lynchburg and has family in Ukraine, with support from the restaurant where she works, has spent the past few weeks raisi…
BEDFORD — A judge found a Roanoke man guilty Friday of two felony charges in connection with the attack of a real estate agent as she was cond…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.