3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,999

A new archery business is opening next month in Amherst County.
Cava, a Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain, is opening soon in the former Zoë's Kitchen location.
After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
From an early age, Hezteine Foster - who currently serves as director of academics at the Legacy Education Center in Lynchburg - felt a calling to become a teacher.
After more than seven hours deliberating Friday, a jury deadlocked on a murder charge and a firearm charge against a Lynchburg teenager accuse…
RUSTBURG — In what both a prosecutor and a judge described as the worst first-degree murder case they’ve seen, a Lynchburg man who shot his gi…
Paul Saunders, the patriarch of the Saunders family orchard business, is remembered by community members as generous, honest, faith-filled and…
Virginia is for lovers, and this time, a lady from the 757 stole the bachelor’s heart.
Charlottesville-based Three Notch’d Brewing Company announced in a March 10 news release it has acquired the former Wild Wolf Brewing Company …
