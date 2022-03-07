Ready to live in the heart of Lynchburg right off Rivermont Ave? Here is the perfect home with tons of updates! This house sits on a corner lot with a fenced in yard, perfect to keep your kids or pets safe. The exterior and interior were painted so your new home will look great for years to come. Other than the new look, there have been lots of improvements to make living here a delight! The roof and oil furnace are only 2 years old. This home has been updated to Pex plumbing and a has a new main water line. New flooring in the kitchen and bathroom and the original hardwood floors have been fully restored, creating a beautiful ambience. There is also a new handicap accessible ramp. Make you appointment to come see this move in ready home today! Near Randolph College and Rivermont pizza. Easy access to trails and all Lynchburg has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900
-
- Updated
