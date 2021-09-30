Price reduced! Motivated seller! Investors, here's your sign! This 3 BR, 1 BA home in Lynchburg City has been updated with a new kitchen, appliances, bathroom, flooring, paint, 3 mini splits, and more! Currently rented for $825/month. Don't miss out on this opportunity for low maintenance and great income potential!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg-area business leaders say a recently announced effort by President Joe Biden to require vaccines at businesses with 100 or more empl…
A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless driving and felony hit and run in connection with the death of a pedestrian on S…
Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
- Updated
LCA sustained its momentum in the second half for a 35-7 victory over the Bees at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.
New doughnut business opens
RUSTBURG — Brenda Zegarelli walked the halls of her former high school — now Rustburg Middle School — with her granddaughter, Sabrina Zegarell…
A woman has filed a $75 million lawsuit against two Bedford County-based nonprofits and their president, claiming he repeatedly sexually abuse…
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
- Updated
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.