 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900

All main level home offering 3 large bedrooms, 2 full updated bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a large eat in kitchen! This home has a private backyard and is located in a very convenient location just minutes from local Universities, shopping, and major highways. Home sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert