 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $114,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $114,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $114,900

Split foyer home located in the heart of Madison Heights. Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. HVAC was replaced in 2015 and roof was replaced approximately 2 years ago along with the gutters. This home does need work and being sold as is/where is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert