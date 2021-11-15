Split foyer home located in the heart of Madison Heights. Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. HVAC was replaced in 2015 and roof was replaced approximately 2 years ago along with the gutters. This home does need work and being sold as is/where is.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $114,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
A Gretna man was found guilty Wednesday of two felony charges in a case involving inappropriate behavior and contact with a minor in Amherst County.
The YMCA of Central Virginia announced on Tuesday it has received a $2 million gift from the Schewel-Clark family toward a major renovation of…
- Updated
All-Seminole District selections for 2021.
After several days of counting write-in votes, the results are in: Two new faces will join the Bedford County School Board.
The Foundry on the James building near the James River in Lynchburg might become an event, hotel and restaurant venue.
Murder and other charges against a Lynchburg man from an April shooting at the James Crossing apartments will proceed to a higher court, a judge decided Wednesday.
A murder-for-hire case involving a Lynchburg man who’s accused of trying to kill a woman he was later convicted of sexually assaulting will proceed to a higher court, a judge ruled Friday.
Hack and Hew in Wyndhurst has announced it will close its doors permanently at the end of the month.
Nelson County is mourning the passing of "Johnny" Ponton, who died Nov. 8 at age 77.