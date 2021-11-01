 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $115,000

Tucked away amongst the trees and wildlife, this rustic home awaits your personal touch. Offering three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, natural trim, and a stunning view from your large back deck, this perfect hunters retreat is ready and waiting for you.

