3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $125,500

Beautiful starter home, located in the heart of Madison Heights. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, corner lot with spacious driveway. Convenient location and turnkey! New siding, shutters, and insulation in crawl space. 10x12 lofted barn shed with electricity conveys with home. Great home, definitely a MUST SEE! Sale will be contingent upon sellers finding suitable housing.

