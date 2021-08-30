 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $129,000

Come see this 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom brick rancher in Amherst County. Nestled on a quite street you do not want to miss out on this deal. The house has hardwood floors through out and a good size kitchen with endless potential. This house needs a little TLC but at this price you will be able to have instant equity.

