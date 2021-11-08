 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $159,900

Well maintained Brick Ranch on a large lot located just minutes from Downtown Lynchburg. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and 29 bypass. 3 Bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Large Living Room with a beautiful center piece wood burning Fireplace and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors are in fantastic shape. The full walk out basement has another bath situation for finishing basement space. Attached to basement walk out is a small covered screened in area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert