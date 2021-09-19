 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $165,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Madison Heights! This home has a new roof, new windows on the main level, a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new paint throughout and new flooring. The attic has been floored and remodeled as a charming third bedroom. This home will not last long! Schedule your own private showing today!

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford
Local News

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.

