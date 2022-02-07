Clean and move-in ready! This 3BR/2BA home has been well maintained by an owner that is relocating. The home has a brand new Trane heat pump with warranty, new hot water heater & a new LG washer & dryer. The home has an open floor plan & private master suite with a walk in closet and full bath. The large 24x24 detached garage gives additional storage or a workshop. Enjoy the beautiful Monacan Park just 1.5 miles away to launch a boat or kayak into the James River. Owner is not aware of any defects in the home. Being sold AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $169,900
