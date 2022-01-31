Clean and move-in ready! This 3BR/2BA home has been well maintained by an owner that is relocating. The home has a brand new Trane heat pump with warranty, new hot water heater & a new LG washer & dryer. The home has an open floor plan & private master suite with a walk in closet and full bath. The large 24x24 detached garage gives additional storage or a workshop. Enjoy the beautiful Monacan Park just 1.5 miles away to launch a boat or kayak into the James River. Owner is not aware of any defects in the home. Being sold AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Forest man was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery in a case involving a minor.
A new US Foods Chef's Store appears to be headed to 2535 Wards Road in the former OfficeMax location.
A collision between a tanker truck and a sedan on U.S. 29 left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan sent a letter this week reprimanding Ward IV City Councilman Chris Faraldi following Friday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting, prompting Faraldi to respond with a letter of his own.
A Lynchburg man who a prosecutor said assaulted a city resident in his home and was shot doing so was denied a bond request Wednesday.
A Lynchburg man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. 29, police said.
A Madison Heights man and former veterinarian pleaded guilty in federal court last week to a pair of misdemeanor drug charges related to the d…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
COVID-19 patient counts at Centra’s three area hospitals surged to its highest level yet this week before drifting back down as of Thursday.
Glenn A. Trent is one of those Lynchburg names — easily recognizable from the side of tow trucks and from the sign on a 12th Street business.