3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $199,900

Spacious brick ranch on a quiet street with over 1450 square feet on main level & additional living space in the basement. Just 5 minutes from downtown Lynchburg. Enjoy the amenities & low taxes in Madison Heights with the close proximity to Lynchburg. There is lots of space to spread out with four separate living areas including a sun porch. There is also space outdoors for the kids to run & enjoy the swing set/play house along with room for a workshop in the basement. Refinished Hardwood Floors, Replacement Windows, Tiled Baths, gas fireplace, roof replaced in 2019, water heater replaced in 2018, & wood burning stove in basement. *Note that the electric & ceiling in sunroom are being repaired.

