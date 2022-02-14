3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $199,900

Welcome home to 366 Riverview Rd. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch boasts of open floorplan, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, breakfast nook, main level laundry room, huge master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Enjoy coffee on your covered porch overlooking nice, flat backyard. Detached 2 car garage with electricity. Sits on over an acre! Convenient location. Don't miss out on this one!