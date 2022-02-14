 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $199,900

Welcome home to 366 Riverview Rd. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch boasts of open floorplan, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, breakfast nook, main level laundry room, huge master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Enjoy coffee on your covered porch overlooking nice, flat backyard. Detached 2 car garage with electricity. Sits on over an acre! Convenient location. Don't miss out on this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert