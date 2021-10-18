Beautiful remodel...This home has adorable curb appeal. Oversize front porch seating awaits. Home run hitter! Includes garage,carport,basement &double driveway situated on 3 lots. Kitchen w new d/w and stove large built in pantry. Carport could serve as a lovely grilling station & outdoor shaded sitting area. Main level Owners bedroom-suite w/large vanity & walk-in closet. Guest bath on main level is host to a laundry room closet. 2 nice size bedrooms, one on the main floor & the other below grade(no e-gr window). Family room has large closet. Separate office space or toy room. Laundry on both floors allows for double duty. Terrace level has its own driveway and the entrance is referred to as foyer/mudroom. The downstairs is rather impressive with several closets and areas to organized your extras. There is a nifty little area just outside the laundry room that would make a great reading area or snackbar/cafe..every nook and cranny is clean painted and has flooring.Truly a must see
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $199,999
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
The building will be closed for students from Wednesday through Friday. LCS said the plan is to reopen Monday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."
Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Wednesday named Michael A. Syrek as the bank’s new president.
A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
One man has been taken into police custody after a Wednesday-morning shooting in the Dearington neighborhood that landed another man in the hospital.
A new nonprofit is organizing free trishaw rides to the 50-plus community so they can engage in the outdoors and witness the revitalization of…
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.