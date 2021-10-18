 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $199,999

Beautiful remodel...This home has adorable curb appeal. Oversize front porch seating awaits. Home run hitter! Includes garage,carport,basement &double driveway situated on 3 lots. Kitchen w new d/w and stove large built in pantry. Carport could serve as a lovely grilling station & outdoor shaded sitting area. Main level Owners bedroom-suite w/large vanity & walk-in closet. Guest bath on main level is host to a laundry room closet. 2 nice size bedrooms, one on the main floor & the other below grade(no e-gr window). Family room has large closet. Separate office space or toy room. Laundry on both floors allows for double duty. Terrace level has its own driveway and the entrance is referred to as foyer/mudroom. The downstairs is rather impressive with several closets and areas to organized your extras. There is a nifty little area just outside the laundry room that would make a great reading area or snackbar/cafe..every nook and cranny is clean painted and has flooring.Truly a must see

