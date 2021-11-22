 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $202,500

Well maintained brick ranch home located in a quiet neighborhood off Elon Rd. Gorgeous mountain views, and just minutes from Sheetz on 29 in Madison Heights, and the 29 By-Pass. Spacious kitchen, main level master with full bath, partially finished basement. Family room added two years ago. HVAC is 15 months old still under warranty. Basement living area sure to stay dry with 15 month old french drain system installed by JES also under warranty. 30 year shingles are 10 years old. Call to see today!

