3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $209,900

Newly renovated rancher in Lakeview community with easy access to Rt. 29, Open living room to kitchen and dining, room for center island, all appliances remain, den adjacent with storage closets, access to large private rear yard, utility building, storage closet and patio. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom with linen, coat and storage closets make this a perfect first home or for downsizing! Nice gentle yard, brick and vinyl exterior for low maintenance and more!

