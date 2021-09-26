 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $210,000

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath located in a great subdivision with convenient access to Highway 29. Home features a beautiful ceramic tile entry way with large family room, kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, white cabinets with pretty white backsplash tile and eat in space in the kitchen. Master bedroom with bath and another main level bedroom. The half bath has also been nicely updated. Downstairs features a large great room with electric fireplace with beautiful tile around it, updated full bathroom, another nice size bedroom and a large laundry room. Home has been freshly painted, new flooring throughout home and heat pump just replaced in May 2021. Outside features a large deck, with a great flat yard with plenty of room to roam, a huge storage building just added in 2020 and a nice gazebo area.

