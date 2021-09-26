Spacious 3 bedroom home offering 3 full bathrooms! This home is located in a very desirable subdivision just minutes from the 29 bypass. On the main level you will find an open concept kitchen and living room area. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and counter space. On this floor there are two spacious bedrooms, one being an additional master w/ bathroom! The terrace level offers so much additional room including a large updated master bedroom/ bathroom with a spacious walk in closet & additional living room space with an enclosed large laundry room. Updates outside include a paved drive and poured patio for a fall evening sitting around the firepit. This property has a large flat yard perfect for families or pets needing space to roam.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $229,900
