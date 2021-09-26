 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $229,900

Spacious 3 bedroom home offering 3 full bathrooms! This home is located in a very desirable subdivision just minutes from the 29 bypass. On the main level you will find an open concept kitchen and living room area. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and counter space. On this floor there are two spacious bedrooms, one being an additional master w/ bathroom! The terrace level offers so much additional room including a large updated master bedroom/ bathroom with a spacious walk in closet & additional living room space with an enclosed large laundry room. Updates outside include a paved drive and poured patio for a fall evening sitting around the firepit. This property has a large flat yard perfect for families or pets needing space to roam.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years
Crime News

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years

Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert