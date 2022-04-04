3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $234,900

Brick Rancher in very sought after neighborhood just 15 mins from Lynchburg, LU and any shopping you need. The owners raised their family here and are now downsizing giving you the opportunity to raise your family or retire in this wonderful neighborhood. Hardwoods welcome you into the home with a wood burning Fireplace in the LR. Your Owners Suite is complete with a full bath attached. The family will enjoy time together or entertaining in the Terrace Level Den, complete with Wood Stove to assist with the electric bill in the winter. You will be closing just in time to enjoy the In Ground Pool. Your new home has a new roof and newer Heat Pump. Ready for your finishing touches; Call for your private tour today.