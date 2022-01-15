3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $234,999

Immaculate and move in ready in quiet neighborhood! Built in 2018, this 3 BR 2 BA home will not disappoint. Level lot with plenty of room to play and entertain with a beautiful mountain view in fall and winter. Full front porch for lots of front porch sitting. Great back deck for grilling, outdoor eating and star gazing. Shed with shelving. Inside you will find lovely hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceiling, Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances with large dining area, master bedroom with bath en suite. Don't miss out on this gem.