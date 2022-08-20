Wonderful affordable rancher in Amherst County / Madison Heights, close to everything! Nice rear yard with deck, low maintenance exterior, energy efficient heat pump, all new and ready soon to move into! Galley-style kitchen, breakfast room, large living room. Big master suite, two additional bedrooms and second full bath. White kitchen cabinetry, stainless finish appliances, unique plan for easy living!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $239,900
