 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $239,900

Wonderful affordable rancher in Amherst County / Madison Heights, close to everything! Nice rear yard with deck, low maintenance exterior, energy efficient heat pump, all new and ready soon to move into! Galley-style kitchen, breakfast room, large living room. Big master suite, two additional bedrooms and second full bath. White kitchen cabinetry, stainless finish appliances, unique plan for easy living!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert