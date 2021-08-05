 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $244,900
spotlight

Amazing home all on 1 level built in 2020. Home offers spacious master bedroom as well 2 guest bedrooms, as well a large eat in kitchen. The master bathroom offers a large walk in shower as well walk in closet. Outside you will enjoy a nice level yard with concrete walkways to each entrance. Schedule your private tour today.

