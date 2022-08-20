 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $254,900

Cozy covered front porch, rear deck, low-maintenance exterior, energy efficient heat pump and windows! Total one-level living; large primary bedroom with adjacent private bath. Two additional bedrooms and bath in this wonderful split floor plan. Large living area, eat-in kitchen, great laundry space too! Just enough yard to take care of, great rear yard for entertaining and/or play.

