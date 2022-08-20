 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $264,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $264,900

Lovely rancher in a most convenient Madison Heights location, close to everything! Large primary bedroom with private bath boasting all the frills! Two more guest rooms and a second full bath. Bright living room, eat-in kitchen, total one-level living! White kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless finished appliances. Energy efficient heat pump, low-maintenance exterior and insulated windows!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert