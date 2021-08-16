3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $269,900

Beautiful main level living brick home in the Elon area! You cannot beat the mountain view this property offers you while enjoying your morning coffee on the back deck. Inside the home you will find 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, the bathrooms have been updated with granite. The kitchen has an abundance of wood cabinets & granite counter tops, and hardwood flooring. In the living room you can enjoy a large stone fireplace while enjoying the views in the back. The 2 car garage offers additional storage space and the paved driveway has plenty of room for multiple vehicles to park. The yard is nice and flat and you can enjoy the sunset from the front porch or the back deck. Upgrades include: roof (2020), heatpump (2020), granite (2019), Updated bathrooms and kitchen.