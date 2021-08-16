Beautiful main level living brick home in the Elon area! You cannot beat the mountain view this property offers you while enjoying your morning coffee on the back deck. Inside the home you will find 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, the bathrooms have been updated with granite. The kitchen has an abundance of wood cabinets & granite counter tops, and hardwood flooring. In the living room you can enjoy a large stone fireplace while enjoying the views in the back. The 2 car garage offers additional storage space and the paved driveway has plenty of room for multiple vehicles to park. The yard is nice and flat and you can enjoy the sunset from the front porch or the back deck. Upgrades include: roof (2020), heatpump (2020), granite (2019), Updated bathrooms and kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
- Updated
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four cases of COVID-19 this week and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure. Students returned to school Wednesday.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
The topic of whether to remove a Confederate monument from the Nelson County courthouse grounds has drawn heavy discussion and differing viewpoints.