Rare and hard to find new & wonderful new construction ranch-style home in a convenient Madison Heights location. The stylish interior offers complete single level living: bright living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless-finish appliances, granite counters, white shaker-style cabinets. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths- including a big master suite with private bath. Low-maintenance vinyl exterior, energy-efficient heat pump, insulated windows and concrete driveway. C/O in hand and ready to close! Text your or the listing agent today!