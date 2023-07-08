This Gorgeous Single-Owner 3BD/2BA Home Built in 2020 sits in the Abee Manor Subdivision of Madison Heights and is Conveniently Located to Everything from Schools to Shopping to Restaurants and more. This Beautiful Recently-Built Home is better than New Construction with its Established Yard and All Kitchen Appliances (Stainless Steel) conveying; making it truly Turn-Key Ready for the New Owner. The Exterior is Highlighted by the Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch as well as the Private Back Deck Overlooking the Back Yard. The Open Layout Interior boasts Laminate, Carpet & Ceramic Tile Floors throughout and offers: Spacious Family Room; Open Dining Area; Expansive Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, SS Apps & Abundant Cabinet Space; Master Suite w/ Attached Full BA; Two Additional BDs w/ Hall Full BA; and Full Size Laundry Room. BONUS: Large Crawl Space Perfect for Storage. Come See This Amazing Home Today!